Staffy mum and pups stolen from Kells

Police are appealing for information after a four-year-old red Staffy and her four pups were stolen from a dog pen at the rear of a house at Barnish Road, Kells on Thursday, March 25 between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

The mother responds to the name of Cher and has a C-section scar on her tummy.

Two of the pups are chocolate in colour and white and the other two are blue and white.

If you can help police with their inquiries please phone them on 101 quoting 1128 of 25/03/21 or alternatively you can phone the independent charity Crimestoppers and pass information anonymously on 0800 555 111.