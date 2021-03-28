Police appeal following theft of eight pups

POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of eight pedigree dogs.

The pups were stolen from a property in the Castlederg area last night (Saturday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in Strabane are looking for the public's assistance in regards to the theft of two Shih Tzu pups and six Shazuaer pups in the Pullyernan area of Castlederg on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at approximately 8.30pm.

"If you noticed anything suspicious or have any information please call 101 quoting CCS1989 on 27/03/21.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers."