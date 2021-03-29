Barcroft Community Association: Moving Forward To Better Times

BARCROFT Community Association held its first ever remote annual general meeting last week.

With government coronavirus restrictions still in place the Newry community group had to rely on the internet to report on its activities. The online event was attended by residents, representatives of Newry Mourne and Down District Council, The Confederation of Community Groups and local politicians, Mickey Brady MP and councillors Charlie Casey, Valerie Harte, and Roisin Mulgrew.

The outgoing Chairperson Colin Hanna said: “Presenting an annual general meeting remotely was a strange experience, but it was our only option due to the pandemic. However, we were delighted with the turnout of residents, elected representatives, and partner organisations. The annual trustees report covered financial and community programmes for the period of April 2019 to March 2020. Although, we reflected on activities delivered during the pandemic. A number of residents sadly succumbed to the virus and others faced long periods of ill health alongside significant social costs due to the loss of jobs and reduced earnings. The community association provided fresh food and utilities to dozens of residents made possible by funding from the council and the Confederation of Community Groups.

Mr Hanna concluded: “We elected a twelve person committee which augurs well for the year ahead. In the coming months we aim to safely organise a range of community activities. We are delighted with the ongoing support from residents, the Newry Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership, including Newry Mourne and Down District Council and the Confederation of Community Groups, the Education Authority and John Moore’s Foundation.

We are grateful for ongoing assistance from Supporting Communities NI, Community restorative Justice and elected representatives.

I wish to pay tribute to the selfless contribution of our committee members and other volunteers for all their endeavours. In the year ahead, we will deliver inclusive programmes of community action for the greater good.