Easter Bunny drive thru to raise funds for Brody+Cooper appeal

A GROUP of local fundraisers have come up with a creative way of helping families celebrate Easter this year whilst also raising money for a very worthy cause.

An Easter Bunny Fundraising Drive Thru in aid the Brody and Cooper campaign will take place this Saturday at St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook, between 9am and 6pm. Online booking is essential.

The event will feature family fun from the safety and comfort of your car, including meeting the Easter Bunny, Easter Eggs and much more. The event has been designed to be completely compliant with current Covid restrictions.

Brody (8) and Cooper (5) were both diagnosed with a rare and severe form of muscular dystrophy that is incurable and life-limiting.

Thanks to the ground-breaking treatment they are receiving in the US, they are making great progress. However, the family simply cannot continue to fund the treatment without the help and support of family, friends and the local community.

All money raised at the Easter Bunny Drive Thru will go towards Brody and Cooper’s treatment, including medical expenses and the cost of travel and accommodation.

Organiser Mary McMahon said: “We’ve had brilliant interest in the initiative so far and are so grateful to the local community for getting behind it. I would encourage anyone else who hasn’t yet booked to do so and come along for a great experience and to support an incredibly important cause.”

Families can book their slot online at https://bookthebunny.setmore.com. Advanced online booking is essential.