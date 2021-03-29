Norbrook gets on the Moo-ve for Action Cancer!

The NI Sales and Customer Service team at Newry-based veterinary pharmaceutical giants Norbrook are on the move to raise funds for leading, local cancer charity Action Cancer!

Throughout all of March, April and May the team from Norbrook will be running, walking, cycling a minimum of 2021km collectively to help fundraise for the charity while shaking off lockdown fatigue by getting as active as possible!

Action Cancer is a local charity that must raise £4m each year in order to deliver its range of cancer prevention, detection and support services. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Action Cancer has adapted its services so that these can be delivered safely face-to-face with the use of PPE and stringent sanitising measures (in line with government guidelines) or they have been moved to a virtual delivery format.

Action Cancer is still open throughout the current lockdown and continues to save lives and support people affected by cancer.

Corporate Fundraising Manager Lucy McCusker commented:

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the enthusiastic team at Norbrook Laboratories for getting this challenge ‘Black Bull on the Moo-ve’ up and running. When the pandemic hit it was literally like a tap being turned off all of our traditional sources of fundraising. We are very fortunate to have the support of local businesses like the team at Norbrook to enable us to continue to bring in the vital funds to keep our services running! These relationships are invaluable to us.’

Brendan McVeigh, Regional Head of Sales and Marketing Ireland Norbrook added:

“As the evenings get lighter there is no better time to put a spring in our step, get up from our kitchen tables and get outside in the fresh air with our families, whilst raising some much-needed funds for Action Cancer. Cancer has touched the lives of us all. Each team member has a story to tell and a personal reason to take part and we hope you can support us for this really worthy cause.”

For further information on this challenge, please contact lmccusker@actioncancer.org or to make a donation please visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/norbrook