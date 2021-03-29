Stay safe this Easter

THE Police Service of Northern Ireland, in partnership with Translink and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, are working together to keep everyone safe across the Easter period.

Causeway Coast and Glens District Commander Superintendent Ian Magee explains: “In light of the current Health Protection Regulations we are asking everyone to show the level of civic responsibility we have seen demonstrated by the vast majority of people throughout this pandemic.

“We appreciate that the North Coast is a popular spot, particularly at Easter time, and we are fortunate to have open spaces here for people to enjoy safely. We ask that the community continues to show their support for our NHS and frontline workers by acting responsibly and adhering to the regulations.

“Please be reassured that Local Policing Teams and Neighbourhood officers will be on duty for everyone’s safety particularly around our train stations, beaches and coastal towns.”

Supporting this message, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: “We’ve been living through the pandemic now for over a year, and public health restrictions coupled with the roll-out of the vaccine is making a positive difference. But we’re not safe yet, and coronavirus remains a threat to each of us.

“We must not compromise the progress we’ve made so far. Restrictions and regulations remain in place for a reason and could mean the difference between life and death. We know Easter is a very special time for so many, but please choose to celebrate in a different way this year and know that you’re playing your part in keeping people safe.”

“We must continue to keep our distance, wear a mask and wash our hands to ensure that we protect ourselves, our loved ones and the wider community.”

Translink’s Northern Area Route Manager Veronica Woods said: “Translink is reminding people to only travel if their journey is necessary, in line with the current NI Executive restrictions in place.

“We will have additional staff and security at key locations across the NI Railways network to ensure alcohol is not brought into our stations or onboard our trains. We will also be working with the police to deter anti-social behaviour.”