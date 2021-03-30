Bank of Ireland - Council concerns following the bank’s announcement that it will close 15 branches

Bank of Ireland - Council concerns following the bank’s announcement that it will close 15 branches

A delegation including the Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Dungannon DEA Elected Members and senior Council Officers met with senior Bank of Ireland officials on Thursday last to voice Council concerns following the bank’s announcement on 1st March that it will close 15 branches, including its Dungannon Town Centre branch.
Council Chair, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan led the delegation in expressing deep concerns and disappointment with the decision to senior officials in Bank of Ireland, which included the Heads of Consumer and Business Banking NI.


Full story in this week's Courier

Buy the ePaper from our Digital News stand using the link below:

epaper tyronecourier 2021 03 31

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay safe this Easter

PSNI officers will be working to ensure a safe Easter across the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Stay safe this Easter

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130