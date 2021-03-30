Bank of Ireland - Council concerns following the bank’s announcement that it will close 15 branches

A delegation including the Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Dungannon DEA Elected Members and senior Council Officers met with senior Bank of Ireland officials on Thursday last to voice Council concerns following the bank’s announcement on 1st March that it will close 15 branches, including its Dungannon Town Centre branch.

Council Chair, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan led the delegation in expressing deep concerns and disappointment with the decision to senior officials in Bank of Ireland, which included the Heads of Consumer and Business Banking NI.



