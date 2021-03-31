Housing Executive garages available for rent in Ballymena

A number of Housing Executive garages are being made available to rent at sites across the greater Ballymena area.

Tenants and local residents in the Ballee, Harryville and Ballykeel areas are being invited to apply to rent the garages, which are available at a very competitive rate of around £8 per week.

Those garages available are in good order and suitable for storing a family car or other items.

Kieran McAuley, Housing Executive Lettings Manager for Mid and East Antrim, said:

“We’re offering the rental of garages to anyone in these localities – not just Housing Executive tenants.

“Our garages provide the opportunity for local people to avail of lower insurance premiums by parking their car off-road.

“Although primarily for use as a car-port, they may also be useful to local people in need of a bit of extra storage space.

“There is no minimum lease term and we only require two weeks’ notice to recall a tenancy if someone changes their mind.

“We do stress that the garages are for private use and are not fully waterproofed – something to bear in mind if storing household goods.

“Additionally, we’d also recommend those renting take out insurance cover and ensure that everything kept in the garage is stored with a weather proof cover.”

If you’d like to apply to rent a garage in Ballymena, please contact, or email Kieran.mcauley@nihe.gov.uk for more details.