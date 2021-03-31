Man had 'multiple facial injuries'

Police are appealing for information after a man was found with multiple facial injuries at Raceview Road in Broughshane.

It was reported that sometime around 4pm on Tuesday, March 23, the man was found dazed and confused, lying on the footpath outside a medical practice.

Sergeant Steven Moody said: "The man had suffered multiple facial injuries.

"We are working to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"Anyone with information who may have witnessed the incident or may have relevant dash cam footage from being in the area at the time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1298 of 23/03/21."

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"