Missing appeal for man in seventies
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Ernest Kells.

Ernest, aged 76, was last seen in the Donaghanie Road area of Omagh at around 9.30pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 31 March).

It is understood that he has links to the Fivemiletown area.

He is described as approximately 5’6” in height, wearing blue T-shirt, jeans and slippers.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen Ernest or have any information on his whereabouts, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2042 of 30/03/21

