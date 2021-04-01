Former Academy principal now on Education Board

A former Ballymena Academy headmaster has been appointed as new replacement member to the Board of the Education Authority (EA).

Ronnie Hassard was nominated by the Governing Bodies Association to represent the interests of voluntary grammar schools.

Education Minister, Peter Weir said: “I am very pleased to appoint a new member to the Board.

“Mr Hassard brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise which will no doubt prove invaluable to the Board. I would also like to thank the outgoing member, Sir Gerry Loughran, for his dedication and contribution to the work and achievements of the Board in its formative years.”

Mr Hassard is currently a Director of the Governing Bodies Association (GBA NI) representing the voluntary grammar sector and is a member of the Board of Governors of Campbell College.

He has over 40 years’ experience in controlled and voluntary post-primary schools.

Mr Hassard brings to the board of the EA experience of corporate governance and as a former Principal of Wellington College and Ballymena Academy he has substantial experience of budgetary management and applying financial management principles in an organisation.

He has experience of meeting and negotiating with Trade Unions as the GBA representative on the Management Side of the Teachers’ Negotiating Committee and represents the GBA on two Area Planning Local Groups and on the Project Board reviewing suspensions and expulsions; he was also a member of a ministerial expert group considering the future of qualifications.

Mr Hassard has declared that he has not undertaken any political activity during the last five years and does not hold any other public appointments.