Hop into Spring with Strule Arts Centre

AS the clocks move forward and Spring is well a truly in the air, the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, has lots of music and dance to keep you entertained over the Easter break and throughout April ​with all streamed from the Strule Arts Centre Facebook page.

"This weekend there will be a special Easter Saturday concert with Omagh’s very own Celtic Tenor Daryl Simpson. Daryl will perform songs ranging from 'Nessun Dorma' to 'How great thou art’ and ‘Annie’s Song to ’Perfect Symphony’. He will be joined on stage by talented Meath man Brian McGrane (keyboards/guitar) and Tyrone music maker Plunkett McGartland (violin/keyboards) on what promises to be a night not to be missed," said a spokesperson for the Strule.

"The eagerly anticipated performance from the fabulous Knotty Pine String Band Blend will take place on Easter Monday, April 5, with a mix of bluegrass and Americana including songs by John Prine, The Country Gentlemen, The Charlie Daniels Band and Kris Kristofferson as well as some classic bluegrass fiddle and banjo tunes.

"With schools off for Easter Break ​there will be an opportunity for all the family to have some fun with another Tik Tok hop with the Easter Bunny. Live from Strule Arts Centre Facebook page on Wednesday and Thursday, April 7 and 8 at 10.30am, join Gobblefunk and Dance Revelation who are so ‘eggcited’ to bring another top trending Tik Tok with a special Easter guest!

"Not forgetting about the mums and dads who like a good dance, on Thursday, April 8 at 8pm Modern Country Moves will bring a live Jive lesson, to get you dancing from the comfort of your own home. Tina McGurgan who has been teaching people how to Jive for years will take to a live stream from Strule Arts Centre facebook page to get you back into the swing of things, and connect with your friends and family for an evening of dancing and fun.

"On Saturday, April 10 at 8pm local band ‘Chism’, made up of the acclaimed Frank Chism and his daughter Corrina and John Kirwan will perform a range of hits from Country, Elvis, Mary Black to Patsy Cline. Modern Country Moves will join Chism for the first time with a live band so you can all join in at home and practice your dance moves.

"The live music continues throughout the month of April with local artists such as Aiden Scott Browne on Saturday, April 17 at 8pm, Matt McGlynn and Owen from The Guitar Studio on Saturday, April 24 at 8pm. Join Gerarda McCann and friends on Thursday, April 15 at 8pm for the 2nd Culture Show with Rev Jane and Fr Kevin who will be discussing the place of the Church in 21st Century Ireland. Danny McLernon will also be sharing his memories of lectures at Queen’s University with the late Seamus Heaney, and of course Gerarda McCann will be backed by the Bob Quintet as she swings through some Dusty Springfield, Roberta Flack and the fabulous Aidan McGale will power through Steamroller Blues as part of the second Culture Shows.

"Don’t forget, if you have missed any of the previous performances at Strule Arts Centre so far, you can still view them on the Strule Arts Centre facebook page."

For details on the full programme please follow the Strule Arts Centre facebook page.