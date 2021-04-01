New hospitality training school at NRC backed by Gallaher Trust and Council

A new ‘Hospitality School’ for Northern Ireland was launched this week with the backing of The Gallaher Trust and Northern Regional College.

Over the next three years, the Trust, supported by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council, will invest almost £260,000 in supporting the Northern Ireland Hospitality School, a brand new educational centre focused on providing hospitality training and a pathway to employment for aspiring students.

Backed by City & Guilds, the school will offer a six-week Level 2 Award in Professional Bartending (Cocktails) course in partnership with education partner Northern Regional College.

Upon successful completion of the course, students will be guaranteed employment at one of Northern Ireland’s top hotels; Adair Arms Hotel, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort or Tullyglass House Hotel.

With an estimated 72 jobs available over the next three years, the hospitality partnership represents a combined investment of more than £1.3 million into local employment.

Ian Paisley MP, Chair of the Gallaher Trust, said: “The Gallaher Trust is an independent charity committed to promoting job creation and skills development for disadvantaged adults in the Ballymena community.

“The idea for the Northern Ireland Hospitality School came from a group of passionate industry professionals who wanted to fill a gap in the market for people looking to change or start their career in hospitality and, after years of planning, it’s fantastic to see the school open and ready for its first intake of students.

“For us, facilitating a pathway to employment is key to the school’s success and we’re thrilled to be working with three of Northern Ireland’s leading hoteliers to provide guaranteed jobs alongside first class skills training with education partner Northern Regional College. ”

Anne Donaghy, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council Chief Executive added: “After a challenging year for the sector, and for those employed in the hospitality industry, this is a positive step forward in working towards recovery and generating new career opportunities.

“It’s also a fantastic boost for the local economy and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting education and employment.”

Ashley Douglas, Northern Regional College Lecturer, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with the newly established Northern Ireland Hospitality School and deliver a fantastic new training programme for students keen to pursue a career in hospitality.

“The new City & Guilds course offers students a real mix of training, from basic bartending to the art of mixology, sales techniques and finance training to personal development.

“We’re also excited to welcome the first intake of 12 students in May, with a view to placing successful candidates into employment by late June.

“With no formal entry requirements, the course is accessible to everyone that can demonstrate a passion for delivering excellence and offers a fantastic opportunity for those interested in a career in hospitality to get a first foot on the ladder with a top Northern Ireland employer.

With further course intakes planned for late 2021 and into 2022, I would encourage anyone interested in applying for the course to visit nihospitalityschool.com for more information.”