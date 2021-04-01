Businessman in court over reported £10 million cannabis find in his haulage yard

A WELL-KNOWN businessman has appeared in court on a number of drugs charges in relation to the alleged discovery of cannabis worth up to a reported £10 million.

The discovery of in the region of 750 kilograms of reported cannabis occurred in a lorry parked in the yard of Rathfriland Road, Newry based business McGeown Logistics Ltd, Banbridge Magistrates' Court heard today (Thursday).

Managing Director of the firm, Gary McGeown, appeared for a bail application hearing via videolink.

He is charged with possessing Class B controlled drugs and possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, fraudulently importing a Class B controlled drug and two counts of being concerned in an offer to supply a Class B controlled drug.

The 34-year-old, of Belfast Road in Newry, is alleged to be involved in what was described by a judge as "a major international drugs operation".

McGeown is the latest individual brought before the courts in relation to the NCA (National Crime Agency) EncroChat drugs investigation.

Bail was refused by Deputy District Judge Trevor Browne, stating a fear McGeown may frustrate the investigation if freed.

