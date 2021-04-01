Council outlines increased safety measures at Gosford over Easter

AHEAD of the anticipated busy Easter holiday period at Gosford Forest Park, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is introducing additional parking safety measures at the park entrance.

From tomorrow morning, Friday, April 2 until Monday, April 5 additional coning will be implemented along the layby outside the park entrance to discourage parking and ensure visitor safety.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Kevin Savage said, “Council has been proactively working with the Department of Infrastructure and the PSNI, to address safety concerns due to car parking issues outside the entrance to Gosford Forest Park.

"Council strongly advises visitors not to park on the layby along the road, as this presents real dangers for road users and pedestrians.

"With an increase in visitors anticipated over the Easter holidays, Council is advising all visitors to remember to park responsibly in designated car parking areas only, and cones being implemented along the layby will aid this messaging”.

An increased number of staff will also be on duty to assist with parking at the park, and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead by check for updates on capacity and further information at @Gosford_forest on Facebook before visiting.