Plea to leave swan's nest alone

LOCAL walkers have been asked to give a wide berth to nesting swans along the banks of the Six Mile Water.

Antrim Town Alliance Councillor Neil Kelly has asked for people walking dogs to take particular care.

“There was a nest in the same place last year and it seems they are back again this time.” he said.

“The nest is situated below one of the fishing stands along the river between the Castle grounds and Lough Shore.

“I know people are genuinely curious and want to have a look, especially children but we need to keep a safe distance and not distract the swans or indeed scare them off.

“It is a wonderful stretch of river with an abundance of wildlife including otters and the bright blue flash of colour that is the Kingfisher.

“While it is great to see swans nesting there we need to all play our part in protecting and nurturing our environmental.

“I have asked council staff to put a fence around the area to help keep the swans and their nest safe.”

It is a criminal offence to interfere with nesting swans in any way – they cannot be moved if the location of the nest is inconvenient for whatever reason.

The mute swan, will normally mate at anytime from spring through to summer, with the cygnets being born anytime from May through to July.