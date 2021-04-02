Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh Council issues Easter Message

THE chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Diana Armstrong, has issued an appeal to residents to continue to exercise caution to help curb the spread of coronavirus over the Easter period.

Speaking ahead of the Easter Holiday weekend, Councillor Armstrong said: "As chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, I would like to take the opportunity to wish you all a Happy and Safe Easter.

"As we mark our second Easter season in a period of restrictions, I would encourage everyone to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place to help curb the spread of Covid-19 and help continue to protect our NHS. We have been Stronger Together throughout this pandemic, however, the increase in cases in recent days in the Fermanagh and Omagh District has demonstrated that we are not there yet and we cannot become complacent.

"Easter and Spring are signs of rebirth and new beginnings and the successful roll out of the vaccination programme at this time has provided us with much needed hope and encouragement in what has been a difficult time for us all.

"I believe that we will emerge from the significant challenges posed by Covid-19, stronger as a District and we will continue to work together to support each other and our local businesses by following public health advice to keep our distance from others, wear a face covering and wash and practice good hand hygiene.

"We can still have a ‘cracking’ good Easter and find alternative ways to celebrate at home. If you are looking for some egg-citing Easter activities to do at home, please visit the social media pages for the Council, the Ardhowen Theatre and Strule Arts Centre for where you will see a whole host of fun activities to keep you entertained over the Easter break.

"If you are taking advantage of the better weather over the holiday weekend and visiting your local park or public space, please continue to follow the guidance in relation to Covid-19 guidance. Please also remember to try to avoid busy times and also use the designated car parking spaces and Leave No Trace to ensure we can protect our environment for the enjoyment of all.

"I would like to pay tribute, once again, to our residents who have, throughout the pandemic, exercised restraint and adhered to the myriad of regulations and restrictions. Your continued efforts, coupled with the vaccination programme, have got us to where we are now. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter. We are nearly there and one final push will get us over the line."