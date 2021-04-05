Councillor welcomes additional £90,000 investment in Castle Site

LOCAL Derg councillor Steven Edwards has welcomed £90,000 of additional investment for the Castle Site in Castlederg to extend walking paths.

He says this investment is welcomed by the local community and is a step in the right direction in increasing outdoor green space across the area.

“This additional £90,000 will bring the full spend at the Castle Site to over £400,000," councillor Edwards commented.

"That is to be welcomed by the community who will benefit from additional walking paths along the Castle Site.

“The work to date at the site has really transformed the area, making it more accessible and more attractive for walkers in the local area.

"This additional funding will extend the walking paths to provide for more outdoor recreation in Castlederg town."

The SDLP councillor added: "Castlederg, and the wider Derg DEA, has suffered from a lack of investment in recent years in outdoor green space.

"This investment now represents a small step in rectifying that.

“I want to thank all involved in the project, including council officers and the Local Action Group, for making this happen.”