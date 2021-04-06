255 social houses approved for Craigmore Way

SDLP Assembly Member for Newry and Armagh Justin McNulty MLA and Councillors Michael Savage and Gary Stokes have welcomed the planning approval for 255 much-needed social homes at Craigmore Way in Newry.

Mr McNulty explained, "I welcome the planning approval for the 255 new social homes at Craigmore Way in Newry. With over 850 families and individuals in housing stress or categorised as homeless in the city these homes will be a game changer for many people on the waiting list.’

‘This a big scheme with an excellent blend of housing units that meets many of the housing needs across Newry and will also provide essential homes for people with complex needs.’

Councillor Michael Savage who has campaigned to have social and affordable housing prioritised within the Council's planning policy said: "The scheme at Craigmore Way is a great example of what we have managed to achieve in Newry since we got agreement from all parties in Council to prioritise social and affordable housing applications within the planning system.

"A further 255 housing units at Craigmore Way, coupled with the other schemes that are nearing completion and those that have just gone through planning or are in the system shows that policy change and the outworkings of our housing conference are making a difference on the ground.

"We still have a long way to go but we are making real progress and hopefully we will make a real dent in housing need over the next couple of years."

Cllr Gary Stokes said: "This development is a real addition to the Armagh Road area of the city and will provide much needed housing for families and individuals who are in dire need of a place to call home.

"Housing is a priority for the SDLP in Newry and we will continue to work with all the stakeholders to ensure that we eventually get on top of the housing need in our city. This approval is good news for Newry."