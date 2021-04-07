Eight Council officers earning £100K plus per year

EIGHT officials at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council are each earning more than £100,000 per years, according to the Tax Payers’ Alliance.

Five unspecified members of staff in Mid and East Antrim received total salaries ranging from £114,000 to £138,000.

They were simply listed as ‘anonymous’

Chief Executive Anne Donaghy was paid £143,350 with Philip Thompson, Director of Operations and Linda Williams, Director of Development being paid £105,000.

A total of 47 council staff in Northern Ireland received financial packages worth more than £100,000 last year, according to a new report.

The Town Hall Rich List 2021, listed 2,802 UK council employees whose total remuneration exceeded £100,000 in 2019-20.

In Northern Ireland, the total earnings stood at £5,551,437 — up from £3,197,834 in 2018/19.

For the fourth year running, the biggest remuneration package (£170,288) went to Belfast's chief executive Suzanne Wylie and included a £142,500 salary and £27,788 pension contribution.

No figures were included for Causeway Coast and Glens as no accounts have been published.

TaxPayers' Alliance chief executive John O'Connell said taxpayers want to know they are getting value for money.

He added: “At the onset of coronavirus, officials in every local authority in Northern Ireland were taking home huge sums.

“While councils were plunged into tackling the pandemic, many staff will have more than earned their keep, but households have nevertheless struggled with enormous and unpopular council tax rises.

“These figures shine a light on the town hall bosses who've got it right, and will enable residents to hold those who aren't delivering value for money to account.”