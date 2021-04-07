First class play facilities

NEWRY City SDLP team has been contacted by several residents and community representatives from the Windmill Rd, Church St, Cowan St areas requesting an update on proposed plans for namely three parks in their area to get a revamp and renovation that will bring them into the 21st century.

Newry SDLP Cllr Gary Stokes said "For many years the three parks in this area have fallen victim to inevitable dilapidation and deterioration due to the volume of usage by the entire community, age of the play infrastructure and unfortunately in some cases have received damage due to anti-social behaviour.

"Our council have confirmed they will be publishing a public consultation to residents who will be asked a number of questions including which of the three parks in the area they would prefer to receive the proposed upgrade. It is my understanding this will be issued in June 2021 with the physical work then scheduled to begin in December 2021"

Speaking on the announcement Newry SDLP Cllr Michael Savage said "Hopefully this news will answer some of the questions local residents have been asking, just this week we seen the fantastic example of what is in the pipeline for these areas with works coming to a completion in Loanda.

"The children and young people of Newry are finally getting what they deserve, a first-class local play park to exercise, socialise and develop multiple skills in a safe enclosed environment.

“We will continue to keep you updated on developments as we receive them via our social media channels. Please do not hesitate to get in touch if you have any similar questions regarding play parks or any other issues in your area.