First of four new singles released by Strabane singer/songwriter

STRABANE singer/songwriter Brian Hassan has released the first of four new singles.

Over the next four months, the talented Strabane man will be releasing a new single each month.

The first - 'What's in a Smile' - is out now and had it's first play on Highland Radio at the weekend.

Brian explained: "This is the first of four original singles recorded with the assistance of the Arts Council for Northern Ireland as part of their support for artists during the current COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

"The song is an original song and was recorded with the assistance of Eamonn Doherty, True Tone Studios where the vocals and guitar were recorded.

Peter McVeigh (Busta Rhymes, Mike Malinin, Goo Goo Dolls, Andy Dunlop and Travis) arranged, engineered, recorded and mastered the songs and played everything else on the track.

John McCullough, who is currently working with Van Morrison, arranged and played piano and double Grammy certificate winner Mark Evitts from Nashville arranged and played the strings on the songs.

With live gigs cancelled due to the pandemic and having battled coronavirus back in September last year, the Strabane musician has been enjoying being back recording music.

"Having caught the virus in September, it's great to get back to writing and recording even though long COVID left me slightly hoarse for these recordings," he said.

Brian has extended his thanks to all those involved in his latest musical endeavours.

The song is now available on all usual digital platforms and keep an eye out for his other tracks over the coming months.

