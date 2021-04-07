Police partnership chair calls for calm in wake of violence

The Chair of Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), has appealed for calm following incidents of violence and anti-social behaviour in the Borough in recent days.

Councillor John McDermott said:

“I strongly urge anyone involved in the activity we have witnessed across Mid and East Antrim over the past weekend, to stop immediately as they are putting their own communities and themselves at risk of serious injury or worse.

“Those taking part are very often young people who face the prospect of a criminal record and the loss of future life chances, by getting involved in these incidents, which are damaging people’s lives, property and livelihoods.

“We have a strong and supportive community spirit in Mid and East Antrim, and it is essential that we are not drawn into further violence and destruction on our streets.”