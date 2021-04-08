The Ballymena man who designed the Titanic

TITANIC - the very mention of the name is enough to send a shudder down the spine.

The scale of the 1912 disaster still resonates to this day and, not surprisingly, we in Northern Ireland remain particularly intrigued by the tragic story.

After all, the near legendary ‘unsinkable ship’ was built on the slipways and docks of Harland and Wolff.

We have flocked to see several epic movies about the disaster and watched fascinated as deep sea submersibles have traversed the wreck of the ship.

Who can forget the elaborate chandelier apearing out of the murk when the first cameras were sent into the wreck at the bottom of the Atlantic.

But only a small number of local people will be aware that Alexander Carlisle who led the initial design team for the project was from Ballymena.

With the help of a few sources we hope to make the link between the City of the Seven Towers and the most famous ship in history.

Perhaps the best article on Carlisle’s role has been penned by Paul Louden-Brown FRSA for the Titanic Belfast website.

And he begins his exploration by asking why so many people have credited the much more famous Thomas Andrews, played by Victor Garber in the enormously successful 1997 movie, with the design.

Louden-Brown argues that Thomas Andrews did not design Titanic or her sister ships Olympic and Britannic.

He states, unequivicolly that the man who deserves credit for the design is Alexander Carlisle.

He writes: “So why, when so much is written and talked about Titanic, has such a mistake been made? The answer lies partly in the power of film.

“In 1958 Walter Lord’s best seller ‘A Night to Remember’ about the Titanic disaster was turned into a feature film.

“The film’s screenplay, outside of the author’s control, featured a degree of dramatic license in order to increase the impact of the story.

“ The first of these dramatizations was the launch of Titanic - the White Star Line held no formal naming ceremony for their steamships and Titanic was no exception - yet in the film a lady names the vessel and breaks a bottle of champagne over the bows.

“I asked Bill MacQuitty, the Belfast-born producer of the film, who, as a child, witnessed the launch of Titanic, why he included an invented scene in his film?

“His answer was revealing; ‘because it’s what an audience expects to see at the launch of a ship.’ The same, he said, applied to Thomas Andrews’ characterization.

“The idea of the designer of the ship going down with his creation, while the owner escaped in a lifeboat, was too good a storyline to ignore.”

Louden Brown continues: “MacQuitty was well aware who really designed Titanic and that J. Bruce Ismay was not a coward but his primary concern was turning an historical event into a commercially successful feature film.

“ In that respect he succeeded and ‘A Night to Remember’ remains the definitive version with Titanic enthusiasts and the public alike.

“The film’s influence is clear to see. James Cameron’s blockbuster film ‘Titanic’ also re-enforced Andrews’ position as ‘designer’ in a similar caricaturization to that used by MacQuitty almost forty years before.”

Countless books, magazine articles, TV documentaries and even a set of 100th anniversary stamps featuring an image of Andrews; all reinforce the misconception that he designed the ship - the invented story is just too powerful.

Louden Brown continues: “None of this uncomfortable truth is intended to take anything away from the reputation of Thomas Andrews; he was a brave man and did his duty.

“He died helping others and his name is properly honoured in the country of his birth but he does not deserve credit for designing the ‘Olympic’ class liners; that honour belongs to Carlisle.

“The man who designed Titanic was born in Ballymena, Co. Antrim on 8 July 1854. Alexander Montgomery Carlisle, eldest of five children and the son of John Carlisle, Headmaster of the Royal Belfast Academical Institution, was educated at his father’s school.

In 1870, aged sixteen, he began work at Harland & Wolff as a premium apprentice.

Serving alongside him for the next five years was his friend, fellow apprentice and future brother-in-law William James Pirrie (he married Carlisle’s older sister Margaret in April 1879). The two young men were destined to play a leading role in the development of Harland & Wolff.

In April 1884 Carlisle married American born Edith Wooster, twelve years his junior, at the First Congregational Church in San Francisco.

The couple had two daughters and a son and, as Carlisle was steadily promoted, the family purchased a large red brick house in Elmwood Avenue near Queen’s University.

In 1889 Carlisle was made chief naval architect at the yard and from this date he designed some of most famous liners belonging to the White Star Line; amongst the long list were Teutonic, Cymric, Oceanic, Adriatic and finally the ‘Olympic’ class liners.

As Manager his redevelopment plan of the yard in order to facilitate the construction of the world’s largest liners transformed Harland & Wolff into a virtual factory production line.

At the end of June 1910 he resigned from the positions of General Manager and Chairman of Managing Directors at the relatively young age of fifty-five - the reason for his decision to resign are unknown. Remarkably he had never taken a day’s sick leave since joining the firm.

Universally popular with the workforce, who nicknamed him ‘Big Alec’, the growing issue of Home Rule and the political instability of the period may have contributed towards his decision to leave. At the time of his retirement Carlisle split his time between his homes in Belfast and 12 Hyde Park Place, London¹.

His designs for the ‘Olympic’ class were completed with both vessels under construction; Olympic plated and just four months away from launching and Titanic in frame.

Thomas Andrews’ involvement, from July onwards, was to take up where Carlisle had left off in the management of a project where the major designs decisions had been completed several years before.

Continued from page 10: Louden-Brown ‘s article continues: The disaster which overtook Carlisle’s last creation was said to have broken his heart.

Called to give evidence at the British enquiry into the loss and asked about his role in the design of Titanic, he explained that he was in charge of turning the concept for the ‘Olympic’ class into design reality.

Both ships, he said, were ‘entirely designed practically by Lord Pirrie. The details, the decorations, the equipment and the general arrangements all came under me.’

Carlisle was being modest about his influence and abilities. His ‘signature style’ for the White Star fleet was well established by the 1890s; the proportions of the hull to the upper works, rake of the funnels, spacing of the masts, design of the bridge front and more, gave each vessel an unmistakable and identifiable White Star look.

Lord Pirrie’s opinions on the design, or otherwise, were not sought by Lord Mersey and it remains a significant oversight that he was not called to give evidence, or asked to provide even a written statement, particularly with regard to the decision made regarding the number of lifeboats provided on each ship.

Carlisle placed blame for the lack of lifeboats with the White Star management.

It was Carlisle who outlined the design of what became the Welin Quadrant Davit system, capable of handling up to twice the number of lifeboats (a total of 32) the Board of Trade regulations required, but the owners made the decision to reduce this number to just 16 with four collapsibles.

The famous shipbuilder always followed his own inclinations having scant respect for convention.

In February 1901 he was arrested on a Coroner’s warrant for failing to attend the inquest into the death of a workman killed in the yard. On promising to attend the adjourned inquest he was released.

He was made an Irish Privy Councillor by King Edward in 1907. Like Pirrie, Carlisle became a Home Ruler - campaigning for an indpendent Irish Parliament within the Imperial context.

Carlisle, a keen collector of autographs, counted amongst his collection many prominent personalties including those of King George and Kaiser Wilhelm.

He met the Kaiser on a number of occasions before the First World War. His eldest daughter married Baron Frederick von Versen, one of the Kaiser’s aides, and in 1908 when visiting the married couple in Berlin he was entertained by the Kaiser.

The two men were formally introduced at the unveiling of Queen Victoria’s memorial in front of Buckingham Palace in 1911 and they met again when he was a guest at a famous supper party after one of the Kiel yachting regattas.

A noted Germanophile, the Ulsterman was certainly impressed with all things Germanic and made several Atlantic crossings in the liners Amerika, Kaiserin Auguste Victoria and Imperator (he seldom travelled in British ships, or even ones of his own design, and he never sailed in Olympic); it appears his tastes were better satisfied by the lavish surroundings in the German liners.

Long after the war, anti-German sentiment still prevailed in Britain but it did not bother him.

It was rumoured that a rift existed between Carlisle and his brother-in-law Lord Pirrie, but no reason has been offered as to why this should have been the case. The most plausible explanation was Carlisle’s Bohemian tastes, his close ties with the Kaiser, popularity with the workmen in the yard and his plans to join the Labour party and stand as a Parliamentary candidate.

The many statements he made about German shipbuilding ‘they are equal in every way to us as shipbuilders and operators’ and his prophesy that they would once again compete with the British in the size and speed of ocean liners and his left wing politics did nothing to endear him to the Chairman of Harland & Wolff.

For Pirrie, a Liberal but conservative by nature and by now a rising star of the British establishment, the idea of a relative with known German sympathies making statements like this and with a daughter married to a former aide of the Kaiser was galling enough, but, if he had lived long enough to discover Carlisle also planned to visit his old friend the now ex-Kaiser, it would probably have ended their relationship.

Eighteen months after Pirrie’s death in November 1925 Carlisle did just that and visited Wilhelm exiled at Doorn in the Netherlands; he said at the time ‘My friends tell me that it was an extra-ordinary thing for a British subject to accept the hospitality of the former War Lord, whose subjects, military and civilian, chanted the Hymn of Hate, but I am an unconventional man.’

He stayed for a weekend and in some style; the standards the Kaiser was used to in the old days at Potsdam were still kept up. He brought along his autograph book and the two men reminisced about many of the famous names the book contained and, life before the war. Carlisle had been unwell for sometime with heart and lung problems, and during his stay ‘took a chill’.

Defining convention to the very end he organized and paid for his funeral in advance, proudly showing off to family and friends the framed cremation certificate that cost £2 18s 6d and telling them how cheap it was to dispose of himself in this way and that it was time he disappeared from this earthly stage.

That time came on 5 March 1926 at his London home and three days later, on the 8th, his funeral, as arranged, took place at Golders Green in North West London. The German theme continued with light music - Schubert’s ‘Reminiscences’ and ‘Nachtstuck’ and an Allegretto by Mendelssohn - played by an organist who was also paid in advance. There was no clergyman present, no formal religious rites were observed, no hymns were sung and no prayers were recited. The small group of mourners included his two daughters, sisters Viscountess Pirrie, Mrs Hunter and several family friends. After the cremation he left instructions for the ‘Merry Widow’ waltz to be played as his ashes were scattered in the Garden of Rest. ‘I am sure it will be more agreeable than the dead march from “Saul”’, he had remarked.

So ended the life of a remarkable man. During his lifetime Carlisle had overseen the tremendous growth in world shipbuilding and his own part, pivotal in transforming the emigrant ship into a virtual floating city and the need for improved life saving appliances in the new generation of large passenger liners, but his plans were ignored. Many of the obituaries published in Britain omitted mention of Titanic, still a painful subject even in 1926. In other countries that was not the case and he was given the credit he deserved for his far sighted designs and for the influence he made on British and world shipbuilding, denied him in modern times because of the power of film, the very thing, paradoxically, that has been largely responsible for keeping the story of Titanic alive.