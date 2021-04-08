Historic wall is vandalised at Killymoon Castle bridge

POLICE received a report of anti-social behaviour at a property in the Killymoon Road area of Cookstown on Thursday 1st April.

It is understood a bridge on the grounds of Killymoon Castle was vandalised.

The incicent has been condemned by local UUP Cllr Trevor Wilson.

Police told the Mid-Ulster Courier: "Just before 7pm, we received a call that a group of between 8 – 10 males youths were trespassing at the property and had caused damage to a brick wall on the bridge into the river.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities. Those who choose engage in anti-social and criminal behaviour must understand that it is unacceptable.”

