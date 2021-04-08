M&S plan Riverside food hall

M&S Riverside Retail Park proposal

Marks & Spencer is proposing to expand in Coleraine with a brand-new store at Riverside Retail Park.

The plans involve a new 17,100 sq ft Foodhall - offering customers around 5,000 food and drink products.

Philip Conlon, Head of Region for M&S in Northern Ireland said: “We are always thinking about how we can deliver great service for our customers.

“We believe that Riverside Retail Park is the ideal location to open a new M&S Foodhall to serve not only the Coleraine area, but the entire North Coast. The new Foodhall will provide customers with a bigger and better shopping experience, as well as convenient and accessible car parking.”

A spokesperson for Riverside Retail Park said: “This will be a significant investment in Coleraine of £2.5 million - creating 40 jobs during the construction phase and supporting a further 70 full time and part time jobs when the store is opened and operational.

“Given the economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19 and by Brexit we believe this investment represents a real vote of confidence in Coleraine.”

