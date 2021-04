POLICE in Omagh are appealing for information in locating Martina Duffin.

Martina was last seen in the area of Old Mountfield Road, Omagh. She was wearing a pink hoody and black leggings.

She is 5'2 and has dark, red hair which was tied up.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Martina to make contact on 101 and quote CC1350 07/04/21