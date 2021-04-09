District's roads have gone to pot as area among worst in province for defects

THE roads in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area are amongst the worst in the entire province for potholes, it has been officially confirmed.

It has been revealed that 3,807 defects were identified in the district between January 1 and March 11 this year - only Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (with 4,140) recorded more during this period of time.

That pales in comparison to places such as Ards and North Down (1,437); Belfast (1,788); and Lisburn and Castlereagh (2,018).

The figures were revealed by the Department for Infrastructure Minister (DfI), Nichola Mallon, following a written question at Stormont by Newry and Armagh MLA., Cathal Boylan.

Mid Tyrone councillor Bert Wilson said the statistics "come as no surprise" to him. In fact, he believes there could be thousands more that just haven't been reported.

"With the rain, there are plenty of potholes filled with water and you hit them before you even see them," added Mr Wilson.

"If you are travelling at a reasonable speed, you could easily end up going off the road, so of course it is dangerous.

"I have been reporting potholes every week for ages and in some cases, they haven't even been marked to be fixed.

"Some of the potholes are massive, we aren't just talking about defects at an inch-deep.

"The system doesn't seem to be working. In some instances, they are fixing one pothole and leaving two."

Branding the state of local roads as "totally unacceptable", West Tyrone MLA., Tom Buchanan, is calling on the DfI Minister to take the issue seriously.

"At the moment we have a road network which is filled with potholes," said Mr Buchanan.

"They are a danger to motorists, who have to swerve to avoid them. There are also huge holes appearing on the side of roads which is preventing motorists from pulling in, and DfI will not be repairing them. It is causing huge problems.

"It used to be that the road network here was in brilliant shape, and you crossed the border and you found their roads were in real poor shape, but now it's the other way around.

"Last week I was contacted in regards to issues on the Legacurry Road, Gortaclare, which I had been informed was repaired about a month ago. However, I have received photographs that showed there are still at least 20 potholes on the road, so there is something that is not adding up here.

"The constituent was informed by Roads Service personnel that it is not due for inspection again until August which is six months away. This is totally disgraceful and totally unacceptable. I have contacted DfI about this matter.

"But it seems that every week I am in contact with the Department about roads in the district. It is clear the process is not working and the problems are only escalating.

"This is an issue that the Minister will have to take seriously. She must set aside money in order to get the repairs done.

"The Minister must take forward a funding scheme to address this issue. As Minister, she must take responsibility."

Concerned

Meanwhile, following a recent meeting with DfI officials, Castlederg-based representative, Derek Hussey, is concerned with the number of staff members available to the Western Division of DfI.

"I had requested that Derry City and Strabane District Council meet with DfI Roads Service regarding potholes throughout the council area, and other councillors added the issues of winter gritting and blocked gullies.

"Members agreed that this meeting was not to be about individual potholes, gullies etc but that general concerns could be discussed as to how the current difficulties might be better addressed in the future.

"The senior Western Roads Division official in attendance accepted our concerns but clarified the circumstances within which our local Roads Service are constrained in their response to all reported maintenance issues.

"It was alarming to learn, or perhaps for many of us to have confirmed, that staff numbers have dropped steeply. Initially, the minimum number of staff regarded as necessary to undertake the administrative work of the Division was set at 28. But this has been allowed to fall by 40 per cent from 28 to 17.

"Although not able to be quantified at the meeting, a similar fall in numbers of industrial staff who do the physical work on our roads network may also be the case.

"Clearly our local Western Division is not being properly resourced to ensure the proper maintenance of our local roads network.

"I have to ask myself, why did our DfI Minister not seek extra funding during the January financial monitoring round at Stormont? Funding that could have eased an unacceptable position for our local Roads Service staff to have to deal with."

In conclusion, Alderman Hussey welcomed a letter which is to be sent to the DfI Minister highlighting deep concern at "such an unacceptable situation and seeking a restoration of staff levels and finance appropriate to the workload impacting on local Western Division Road Service personnel".