Fancy landing a starring role in a new military blockbuster?

A LOCAL military museum has come up with a ‘novel’ way to raise much needed funds.

War Years Remembered is holding a raffle where the prize will be an ‘Author’s Promise’ - a unique chance to have your name featured in number one best-selling military author Damien Lewis’s next blockbusting book.

The winner of the raffle will have their name or the name of someone they wish to nominate featured prominently as one of the key characters in his next special forces bestseller - an incredible story of derring-do and survival against all odds.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the kind of thing that money - normally - cannot buy.

Lewis has made the extraordinary offer to help raise funds for the War Years Remembered Museum, in Ballyclare which faces severe financial difficulties due to prolonged closure during lockdown.

Damien has also generously offered to match the total up to the level of £500.

Right up to April 17 every donation of £10 to the War Years Remembered ‘In the footsteps of heroes’ justgiving campaign will give you a free entry to win the raffle.

Remember to give your full name, or the name you wish to nominate, when making a donation.

Visitors can enter ‘as many times as they wish’ -with separate £10 donations each time, of course! - , and at the end of the raffle one winner will be ‘picked from the hat’ and the name will be forwarded to Damien Lewis, for inclusion in the book.

There is one more point to note: due to the content of the book, which is based on a true story, the key rolls are male - so the name will have to be too.

But female fans are encouraged to take part too and are still eligible to enter by dedicating the name they are entering to their fathers, sons, uncles or nephews. If they would like to have their own name in the acknowledgement section that can be arranged too.

“This will immortalise your name forever in a world best selling book,” aid a spokesman from War Years Remembered.

To enter click on

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/

inthefootstepsofheroes

Then enter your chosen name and put DAMIEN LEWIS AUTHORS PROMISE in the comments section.

“Good luck to everyone and a very big thank you to Damien Lewis.”

Volunteers taking part in the ‘Footstep of Heroes’ fundraiser are facing an arduous trek of 602 miles, using treadmills, to replicate the distance from Ballyclare to the beaches of Normandy.

They hope to raise much needed funds to secure the future of the museum, allowing them to continue their work in preserving the history, life stories and artifacts of many service personnel who fought for their country.

The pandemic has had a devastating effect on the museum, losing almost all of its annual income. However, the team has continued to support anyone requiring research, including documentary makers, authors and families of veterans and veterans themselves.

They have done this free of charge. ‘War Years Remembered’ has not received any government funding or support during the pandemic and have relied, entirely, on donations. The future of the museum is under serious threat and this has prompted the younger volunteers to hold a fundraiser and ‘In the Footsteps of Heroes’ was born.

‘War Years Remembered’ is more than a museum, it is a complete learning experience and the volunteers are dedicated in telling the stories of veterans and in educating the community on the shared experiences of war.