Larne bound drivers facing another delay over Shaneshill

A £500,000 resurfacing scheme on the A36 Shaneshill Road, Larne is due to commence on Monday 19 April - and that means another frustrating period of delays for motorists.

The A36 has been hit by closures several times over the past few years, causing major inconvenience for travellers and lorry drivers.

The latest scheme extends from 500metres west of Killylane Reservoir for 3.7kilometres towards Upper Ballyboley Rd Larne.

Work is expected to be completed by 21 May 2021.

Minister Mallon said: “This significant investment will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network for the benefit of all who use it.

“I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

FULL CLOSURE

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure between 7.30am and 6:00pm daily (Monday – Friday) from Monday 19 April 2021 until Friday 21 May 2021

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via The Collin Road, Rashee Road, Main Street Ballyclare, Hillhead Road, A57 Templepatrick Road, A8 Belfast Road and A8 Larne Road (vice-versa).

HGVs will be advised to use an alternative route via A26 Lisnevenagh Road, M2 Motorway, A57 Templepatrick Road, A8 Belfast Road and A8 Larne Road (vice-versa)

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

Completion of the work by 21 May is dependent on favourable weather conditions.

The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors. For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: TrafficwatchNI.