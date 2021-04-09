Paisley and Allister express condolences on death of Duke

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley and TUVleader Jim Allister have expressed deepest condolences to the Queen and the Royal family on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

He said: “ It is with great sadness that our nation has learnt of the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh ugh. Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with his life partner, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We extend to our Queen our heart felt condolences on the loss of her husband and consort. To the entire royal family we express our thoughts and prayers and know this will be a time of great sorrow. I have had many meetings with the Duke in my capacity as a Public representative.

“Most recently in 2017, I was his and the Queen’s guest at an event at Windsor Castle and he was in his usual good spirits. Today our nation has lost a great character. His contribution to our country has been unmeasurable and we will not see the likes of him again. His family suffered terribly at the hands of the IRA. He demonstrated great character and grit at that time and has been an example to us all.

“ I had the pleasure of welcoming him on his last visit to NI when he visited Bushmills and presented him with a locally made Blackthorn stick which I know he appreciated.”

Mr. Allister said: ““I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. His lifetime of faithful service to the nation was inspirational. The thoughts of the people of Northern Ireland will be with Her Majesty the Queen who has lost a companion of 73 years, the longest Royal marriage in history. Like millions of others in the UK, across the Commonwealth and indeed the world I will be remembering Her Majesty in prayer.

“This is an incredibly sad day not just for the Royal Family but for the whole of the United Kingdom. Though 99 he connected with countless young people through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

“This death leaves a huge gap in national life.

"On Monday, the Assembly should adjourn as a mark of respect after there has been an opportunity to pay tributes to a remarkable life well lived.

"It would also be appropriate, at this time to of national mourning, for those rightly proud of their loyalty to the Crown to cease demonstrations."