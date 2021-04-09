10 more Speed Indicator Devices for Mid-Ulster

10 more Speed Indicator Devices for Mid-Ulster

A DUNGANNON councillor has revealed that 10 extra Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) are being procured for installation at sites across Mid-Ulster.

In a statement to the Courier, the DUP's Clement Cuthbertson said: “The Speed Indicator Devices which have been deployed in various locations across the area have proved very popular.

“Mid-Ulster Policing Community Safety Partnership have currently 13 of these devices.

“I welcome the news that the PCSP are now in the process of purchasing an additional 10 devices. The extra devices will permit a quicker deployment to cover more locations.

“The target areas for the SIDs is primilary on locations outside primary schools, especially during the school term, but other key locations are included also.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Our children deserve their playpark too!

Members of the local community at Greysteel in dire need of playpark facilities, pictured at the local none active community associationCurrently over 300 signatures have been received in support.

Our children deserve their playpark too!

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130