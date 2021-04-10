Anti-social behaviour and 'boy racers' causing sleepless nights for Lisanelly residents

RESIDENTS at Lisanelly Avenue, Omagh, are being subjected to sleepless nights due to the selfishness of motorists using the area for anti-social behaviour, it has been claimed.

The car park at the Grange Park is being used during the hours of darkness by motorists "to race cars, rev engines and perform handbrake turns", according to local resident Desmond Preston.

This type of anti-social behaviour begins at 10pm and can continue until 3am, Mr Preston said.

On occasion, the car park has also been used as a venue for "late-night parties".

Local councillors and the PSNI have been notified about this long-time problem, but as of yet, nothing has been done.

"I have been lobbying the council for many years to properly manage and supervise their car park, but my reasonable request to erect a barrier at the entrance to the car park so it can be closed during the hours of darkness has fallen on deaf ears," Mr Preston said.

"This quiet and peaceful area of Omagh is blighted at night with the loud noise of car exhausts, revving of engines, screeching of car brakes and speeding cars."

The car park has recently been lit up after dark to ensure the safety of users, but Mr Preston fears it will attract "even more car owners" to carry out such anti-social behaviour.

"The evidence is plain to see, at present a Covid-19 Test Centre operates in the car park, it is awash with light at night and still the car shenanigans go on, even despite the presence of security staff," continued Mr Preston.

"Certainly light the car park but please erect a barrier at the entrance so the car park can be closed at 10.30pm to stop the anti-social behaviour by car owners late at night and early morning.

"This reasonable, inexpensive and simple action will allow the residents to sleep at night and return the area to a quiet and peaceful place again."

Police said they are aware of concerns about anti-social behaviour in the Lisanelly Avenue area.

A spokesperson said PSNI will "continue to work alongside partner agencies, local representatives and the community to find collaborative and proactive solutions to address the problem".

Inspector Joni Beatty added: “I want to reassure the local community that we take this very seriously.

“We are committed to working towards a solution and welcome any information from the public and local elected representatives to inform what we are doing.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities. Those who choose to engage in anti-social and criminal behaviour must understand that it is unacceptable.

“We would ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people. Do you know where they are and what they’re doing?

“Now is the time to remind them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record. These dangers to themselves and the community are exacerbated by the fact that we are still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I want to reassure the community that our officers will be continuing to carry out additional patrols in the area and I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour to report any incidents to us on the non-emergency number 101."

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said: "The Council understands that there has been a report of anti-social behaviour in the Lisanelly Avenue area made to the PSNI and the Council will co-operate fully with any investigation on enquiry in relation to this."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org