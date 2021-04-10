NMD online book of condolence

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Laura Devlin has opened an online Book of Condolence following the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The Book of Condolence will allow residents of the district to extend their sympathies in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Cllr Devlin said, “I would like to express my sympathy to the Queen and all members of Duke of Edinburgh’s family. My thoughts and prayers are with them at this very difficult time.

“I am aware that the duke made a significant contribution to public life and was a patron of many hundreds of charities. Included was his own Duke of Edinburgh Award, an award which benefitted thousands of young lives in Northern Ireland.”

The Council's Book of Condolence is available at: www.newrymournedown.org/chairpersons-book-of-condolences.

All messages in the online book will be recorded by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and sent directly to the Royal family.

The Book of Condolence will close for digital signatures on Friday 23 April 2021 at 6pm.