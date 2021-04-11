Mobile Breast Screening service returns to Armagh

The Southern Trust Mobile Breast Screening unit is set to return to Armagh Community Hospital at Tower Hill with scheduled appointments to begin on Monday 19 April 2021.

This mobile unit is currently located at Dromalane in Newry where the last scheduled appointments was yesterday, Monday,.

As part of the Breast screening programme, patients aged between 50-70years and registered with a GP practice in the Armagh and surrounding areas will automatically be invited to attend for breast screening at the Breast Screening Unit at Tower Hill.

Ladies over the age of 70 years can self-refer every three years for a screening mammogram by contacting our Breast screening office.

Dr Linda Johnston, SHSCT Director of Breast Screening said: “We want to save as many lives as possible by encouraging early detection of breast cancer, so to help make the process much more convenient and accessible to women, we are bringing the units to more community locations throughout the Trust area. We are taking all necessary protective measures to ensure the safety of staff and patients during the current pandemic.

“We encourage patients to attend their screening appointment when called and to let us know if they can’t attend for any reason so we can offer the appointment to another patient.

“If you or a loved one have any breast concerns or symptoms please contact your GP without delay.”

When attending for your screening:

Please wear a face covering to your appointment.

Practice social distancing.

Please attend alone if possible.

Phone the appointments office if you require assistance onto the mobile unit or require the interpreting services.

The mobile screening units are very compact, therefore only if it is essential may a friend/ relative accompany you.

Please avoid bringing children onto the mobile unit.