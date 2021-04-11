Reducing security at Mid-Ulster police stations irresponsible, says Buchanan

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan has raised serious concerns with the PSNI regarding reduced security at local stations within Mid-Ulster.

Mr Buchanan said: “Having been contacted regarding reduced security at PSNI stations in Mid-Ulster, I have written to the chief constable and also raised at local level with high ranking PSNI officers my concern that hours for frontline civilian security staff are to be reduced.

“It is imperative that planned cuts to security levels do not proceed as this could impact the security of not only frontline civilian staff and PSNI officers, but also the public.

“It is my understanding that, previously, security staff levels at these stations had been reduced - and any further reduction is irresponsible.”

In response, a spokesperson for the PSNI told the Courier: “The Police Service does not comment on specific security arrangements.

“However, keeping the public, our staff and officers safe is of paramount importance and all security arrangements are risk assessed and reviewed on an ongoing basis.”

