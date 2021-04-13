Council to hold special 'Duke tribute' meeting

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will hold a special council meeting tonight, Tuesday 13 April, to mark the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty The Queen announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh on the morning of 9 April 2021.

All flags on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council buildings and memorials will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Peter Johnston said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip. My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal family at this difficult time.

“The Duke of Edinburgh contributed immeasurably during his decades of service to the nation, as an Officer of the Royal Navy and most notably as Prince Consort.

“A patron of hundreds of causes and charities, no less his own Duke of Edinburgh Award, which has benefitted thousands of young lives in Northern Ireland and across the UK.

“Prince Philip has always brought a warmth and charm with him to all of his public appointments which he carried out until his 90’s, an inspiration to anyone. He will be missed by many, God Save The Queen.”

An online book of condolences has been opened to allow members of the public to share their messages of sympathy.

The public can view the meeting from 18.30 via the live stream at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/live-meetings

Messages and tributes in memory of His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, can be shared at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/bookofcondolence