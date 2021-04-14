100 years of memories in NMD

HOW well do you know the townland you live in ?

‘My Townland Memories 1921-2021’ is a project set to be launched by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The project will help communities explore the heritage of their townland area, and the stories and the histories of those who lived and worked there from 1921 to the present day.

Based at three Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Newry, Mourne and Down, the project will focus on the intergenerational oral social history, capturing and presenting it, facilitated by schools, museums, senior groups and local families.

The programme will include:

Gathering of oral histories through community outreach workshops and oral history evenings;

Compilation of oral histories into videos, recordings and written histories;

Online and in-person lectures;

Development and production of hard copy townland maps brochure and a final celebration event.

Una Walsh is to be appointed lead facilitator to run the project and co-ordinate of the projects social history and cultural activities and outreach with the community.

She will be supported by a team of local facilitators in each of the three areas of outstanding natural beauty.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is distributing a total of £1Million through the Shared History Fund to organisations in the UK marking the centenary of Northern Ireland this year.

The fund was created as part of the UK Government’s commitment to facilitate and national awareness of the Centenary of Northern Ireland, which also paved the way for the formation of the UK as we know it today.

The fund also reflects the commitment to mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland in line with the principles for remembering, as set out in the New Decade New Approach’ Agreement in 2020.

Details of the project were outlined to members of the Council’s Enterprise, Regeneration and Tourism Committee.