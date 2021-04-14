Pedestrian in hospital - police issue car sighting appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a road traffic collision on Woodtown Road outside Ballymena yesterday morning (Tuesday, 13 April).

The 29-year-old female victim was hospitalised after the collision, which occurred at approximately 8.40am.

Sergeant Jock McToal said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this collision, and exactly what occurred. We believe, at this time, however, the offending vehicle may be a blue Ford Fiesta and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened and who may have recorded dash cam footage.

“In particular, we want to hear from anyone who may have seen what we believe to have been the vehicle involved on the following roads: Edenbane Road, between Garvagh and Kilrea; Bann Road and Craigs Road, between Kilrea and Cullybackey, and Ballymena Road and Cullybackey Road between Cullybackey and Ballymena. If you were travelling on these roads from 8am onwards and think you saw what we believe to have been the offending vehicle, call us on 101, quoting reference number 247 of 13/04/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/