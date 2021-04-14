€21,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Lifford

Gardaí have seized approximately €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine following the search of a car in Lifford, Co Donegal yesterday (Tuesday).
 
The seizure was made shortly after 5.30pm when Gardaí attached to the Donegal Divisional Drugs Unit stopped a car travelling in Lifford.
 
"A search was conducted and during the course of this, a quantity of cocaine (pending analysis) valued at €20,000 was detected and seized," a spokesperson for Gardaí said.
 
"A follow up search of a house in Mannorcunningham was conducted and a further quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.
 
"One man in his mid-30s was arrested in connection with this seizure.

"He was detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
 
"He has since been charged in connection with this matter and will appear before a sitting of Letterkenny District Court this morning."

