Sadness has been felt throughout towns and villages in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster, where Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have been regular visitors.

THE death on Friday last, 9th April, of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Her Majesty The Queen, has brought much sadness to the nation, Commonwealth and world.

And nowhere more has that sadness been felt than throughout towns and villages in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster, where Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have been regular visitors.

Both he and Her Majesty never forgot Northern Ireland, with Prince Philip visiting the Province no less than 56 times, including the Dungannon borough and Cookstown district on solo visits.



