Councillors 'Park' their concerns with Minister

ON street parking in Newry City remains a major concern for the local Council.

So much so, NMDDC have to decided to write to the Minister for Infrastructure seeking an urgent review of the legislation associated with on street parking in the City.

A meeting of the Council’s Enterprise, Regeneration and Tourism Committee heard that previous surveys carried out indicate that it is not the cost of short stay parking that deters the public, it is the availability of spaces close to where they want to visit.

Lisburn City Council have already written to the Minister seeking a review of the legislation.

Many similarities are experienced by shoppers in Lisburn and Newry.

In their correspondence, Lisburn Council outline their concern for the future of the High Street

“It is evident to us all that the retail offering that once was the mainstay of the High Street has undergone significant and lasting change.

“In the place of many of the multi nationals and traditional retail offering , what is emerging is service sector niche retailers and a range of amll independent entrepreneurial units.

“Feedback from those independents in our city centre suggests that on street car parking is a deterrent and adversely affects the footfall, especially for that casual non destination shopper.

“It is our belief, that from the initial consultation and implantation of on street car parking charges, that the landscape has significantly changed and a different regime to control duration and traffic management is urgently required.”

The Council committee heard that all available options to control parking duration and traffic management should be considered.

This includes suggestion that long stay should be facilitated on the outskirts of the City.

The Council are to request that along with Newry Bid, as stakeholders, be included in any discussions in the design of any alternatives.