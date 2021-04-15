Martinstown Post Office temporary closure for modernisation work

Martinstown Post Office will temporarily close for modernisation.

The revamped premises at Glenravel Road, will be a modern, local style Post Office with Post Office services offered at the retail counter.

There will be new Post Office opening hours from Monday – Saturday: 8am – 8pm, and Sunday: 9am – 3pm.

This will be an additional 31.5 hours of Post Office service than currently offered, including earlier opening and later closing, and weekend opening for the convenience of customers.

The branch will temporarily close on Tuesday 27 April at 5.30pm and the branch is due to re-open on Friday 30 April at 1pm under the existing Postmaster.

During the refit alternative branches include:

Glenravel Post Office, 204 Glenravel Road, Cargan, Ballymena, BT43 6RB

Clough Post Office, 5A Main Street, Clough, Ballymena, BT44 9RJ

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“ The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily. The new-look branch will be open longer hours than before.”