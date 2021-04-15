Teen sent for trial on horrific Newry stab attack

A teenage minor has been sent for trial to Newry crown court on an attempted murder charge concerning a horrific balcony assault.

The now 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons is charged with the attempted murder of Adam Boswell (26) in Clearly Crescent, Newry on a date between May 27 and 30, 2019.

The accused, who appeared at Newry magistrates court via video link from his family home, was a 15-year-old at the time.

When arrested he was held in custody for a matter of six months.

The injured party, Mr Boswell was stabbed with a knife and beaten with a hammer before being thrown from a first-floor balcony in the midnight incident. He sustained serious life-threatening injuries in the assault.

Prosecution has stated that body-camera footage as well as photos of the scene and the injured party were ready with fingerprints, DNA and mobile phone triage outstanding.

A second older teenager, who also cannot be named is similarly charged as well as a then 25-year-old man.

The court had previously heard that the PSNI attended the horrific scene at approximately 12.20am with blood dripping from the balcony of the Newry flat. Three males were observed by police running from the area.

The injured party is said to have been lifted by the legs and thrown over the balcony to a concrete path after he was viciously stabbed with a steak knife.

The attack of Mr Boswell was said to have continued as he lay bleeding on the ground

A preliminary enquiry was processed at Newry magistrates court on Wednesday.

The defendant told the court that he understood the charges.

No objections were made on the preliminary enquiry taking place.

The defendant brought forward no evidence or witnesses at this time.

Defence barrister, bobby Rea made a successful application for senior counsel as the c o-accused had similarly been granted.

Deputy district judge Anne Marshall alluded to the “very serious charges” adjourned the case to May 20, when a trial will be arranged at Newry crown court.

The defendant was released on £250 continuing bail.