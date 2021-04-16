Ambitious plans for former history park

A MAJOR new development is at an advanced stage of planning on the site of the old Ulster History Park, outside Omagh.

Over 15 years since the gates were closed, the Ulster History Park, near Gortin, is set to get a new lease of life, bringing with it a timely jobs boost for the area.

The Glenpark Estate - the brainchild of local auctioneer Richard Beattie and his wife Selina - is a new visitor resort which will - when complete - encompass a caravan and camping park, an eight room exclusive hotel, a restaurant and bar area, a farm shop and a soft play area.

It is already open for tours to plan and book weddings and events, and the online booking system for the caravan and camping park will be live very soon.

It is a much-needed boost to the local area after a challenging year.

Mr Beattie - who is also a familiar face from UTV's popular 'Rare Breed - A Farming Year' programme - has lived on the Glenpark Road his whole life, moving from his childhood home to live in his own family home just down the road from the Glenpark Estate.

Mr Beattie is heralding plans as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to breathe life back into the much-loved local tourist attraction.