Broughshane burglary

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a property in the Rathkeel Road area of Broughshane.

It was reported that, at some stage between 8pm on Thursday 8 April and 10am on Monday 12 April, a pressure washer and steam cleaner were taken from an outbuilding in the area.

Officers are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may be offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 781 of 12/04/21.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org