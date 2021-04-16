Darkness into light appeal - can you help?

For the second time the pandemic has impacted on Ballymena's Darkness into Light (DIL) May walk which supports Turning Point NI, locally and Pieta House at a national level.

Since 2018 Ballymena Darkness into Light has facilitated 1500 people walk from darkness into light and raised £44,,000, financially supporting these vital counselling services and emotionally supporting those impacted by depression and thoughts of suicide.

With the isolating impacts of the pandemic demands for these free services have significantly increased and they need support from trhe public now more than ever.

A spokesperson said: “This year has been challenging for everyone, however it has given the Ballymena Darkness into Light committee the opportunity to try ‘new things’ and consider alternatives ways of fundraising for those who wish to support DIL and importantly keep the message of Darkness into Light going.

“While our May walk cannot take place in its normal way we are encouraging our supporters to register with DIL and on the 8th May walk or run at sunrise at a place of your choosing in line with government guidelines at that time.

“Alternatively you can support the Ballymena Darkness into Light Committee Challenge.

“The committee and Turning Point counsellors will be undertaking a sea swim at 4.15am on the 8th May in Waterfoot. If you prefer, you can also set your own challenge and fundraise through the Darkness into Light website.

Options for 8th May 2021

Sign-up/register online through the Darkness into Light page.

Ideally the walk would happen at sunrise but it can be completed at any time and any location on the 8th May.

Feel free to upload your pictures onto the Ballymena Darkness into Light Facebook page.

People can join the Ballymena DIL Sea Swim Challenge.

To join register on the DIL site and join the Ballymena Team and set up a profile and your fundraising target.

If you want to set your own challenge on the 8th May i.e. cycle/run etc. (with team members, if possible) go the DIL website and set up your team profile and your fundraising target.

Again please feel free to share any photos.

If for whatever reason you cannot take part in the walk or a challenge but would still like to support Darkness into Light you can donate to the/any Ballymena DIL Challenge.

To support Ballymena Darkness into Light Committee Sea Swim Challenge, please pledge by clicking www.darknessintolight.ie/fundraisers/ballymena All money raised through any challenge will go directly to Ballymena based Turning Point NI.