Driver dies after Bridge Street crash

Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses to a one vehicle collision on Bridge Street shortly after 5pm on Thursday (15th).

The driver was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1414 of 15/04/21, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.