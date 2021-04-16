Randox Antrim Show is cancelled for second year running over Covid

THE Randox Antrim Show has been cancelled for a second year running because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While plans were being made to host the annual event at Shane’s Castle in July, organisers have now pulled the plug.

In a statement, they said: “Following much deliberation and having delayed their decision for as long as possible, the Directors of Antrim Agricultural Society had concluded that, unfortunately, they must cancel the 2021 Randox Antrim Show which was scheduled to be held on Saturday 24 July in Shanes Castle Estate Antrim.

“The Directors are dedicated to providing the utmost safety for the general public, exhibitors and traders and whilst the rollout of the vaccination programme will undoubtedly help to bring everyone back to a sense of normality, there is still a level of uncertainty with regard to being able to hold large scale, albeit outdoor, events in Northern Ireland.

“The Show is, however, pleased to confirm the continuation of their Title Sponsorship with Randox for the 2022 Show, along with Shanes Castle Estate Antrim as the venue. The next Randox Antrim Show will be held on Saturday 23 July 2022.”