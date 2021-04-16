SDLP calls for Covid public inquiry

The Chairman of Stormont’s Executive Office Committee Colin McGrath MLA has called on the First Ministers to commit to holding a public inquiry into Executive decision making during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Colin McGrath MLA said:

“The Executive has been given the space to lift some of the Covid-19 restrictions today thanks to the selfless sacrifices made by those who have stuck with the regulations over four very difficult months. The immense work of our health service heroes who are looking after the sick and rolling out the vaccination programme has brought us to a much better place than we were in at the end of last year.

“But for all the progress we’ve made, we need to keep in mind that the virus has not disappeared. I am glad that people will be able to enjoy a little bit more normality but we’re not through the storm just yet.

“Restricting people’s freedoms in the way that the Executive has over the last 12 months demands the highest standards of accountability and scrutiny. That’s why I have asked the First Ministers to commit to calling a Public Inquiry to assess the decision making of Ministers throughout the crisis. This is the single greatest public health crisis in living memory, it has required the entire machinery of government to respond. We need to be assured that, at all times, Ministers acted appropriately, that people were protected and that the strict rules around public finances were applied.”